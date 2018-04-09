Man arrested in permanent marker vandal case

A man with a marker is accused of vandalizing cars. (Source: Police)

Greenhills police have arrested the man they say was seen in a video marking cars with a permanent marker.

All of the cars in question were parked in driveways near a sidewalk.

Robert Nelsen, 64, is now charged with a misdemeanor charge and will be in court at the end of the month.

