If he wants, Trump can have Mueller fired, but who would do it?

(RNN) – If President Donald Trump were to conclude he wants to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, he basically can.

He just has to find someone to do it for him.

The president raised the prospect of removing Mueller from the Russia investigation on Monday. In comments at the White House following the FBI’s raids targeting his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, Trump lashed out at the investigation and said “many people have said” he should fire Mueller.

“We’ll see what happens,” he said.

Technically, he doesn’t have the authority to do that in the same way he has fired, say, James Comey, or White House personnel such as Steve Bannon. But, eventually, he could get it done.

When President Richard Nixon removed Archibald Cox as the Watergate special prosecutor in 1973, in what was known as the Saturday Night Massacre, he too did not have the direct authority to do so.

For Nixon to fire Cox, he had to first fire his attorney general, Elliot Richardson, and then his deputy attorney general, William Ruckelshaus, before Solicitor General Robert Bork became the acting attorney general and agreed to carry out the order.

Similarly, Trump would have to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and whoever else in the hierarchy below him who refused to fire Mueller, to get the special counsel removed.

Essentially, an independent appointment by the Justice Department has to be fired by the leader of that agency, the attorney general.

(In the current case, Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation when it began, leaving it to Rosenstein to appoint Mueller. So Sessions would be more or less removed from this process.)

For Trump to fire Mueller, what he has to do is keep firing people down the line of succession until he has an acting attorney general who will carry out his order.

Who comes next

That would start with Rosenstein.

Under normal circumstances it would fall to Associate Attorney General Jesse Panuccio, a Republican who has nominally been the third in line at the Justice Department since January 2017.

But Panuccio is only the acting associate attorney general. He succeeded Rachel Brand, who stepped down just before Trump took office.

The president never made an official appointment for the position, and Panuccio has never been confirmed by the Senate.

After the associate attorney general, it falls to the solicitor general, currently Noel Francisco, a Republican. He would be able to carry out the duty, as he was nominated by Trump in March 2017 and confirmed last September.

After that it would get tricky. Under title 28 of the U.S. Code, section 508, the attorney general may designate the “assistant attorneys general, in further order of succession, to act as attorney general.”

There are 12 assistant attorneys general, and it’s not clear if Sessions has outlined their hierarchy under these scenarios.

But, ultimately, yes, Trump would almost certainly find someone in this line to fire Mueller for him.

The firing line

Attorney General Jeff Sessions (recused)

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

Associate Attorney General Jesse Panuccio (acting)

Solicitor General Noel Francisco

Assistant Attorneys General, in unknown order

