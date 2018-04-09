Churchill Downs announces Derby week parking, traffic plan - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Churchill Downs announces Derby week parking, traffic plan

By Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Churchill Downs has announced parking changes and a traffic plan for Derby week, including some changes frequent attendees will have to check out.

Beginning on Opening Night, April 28, all parking at Churchill Downs is reserved, through May 5.

Central Avenue between Floyd Street and Taylor Boulevard will be reserved strictly to official shuttle buses. It will be completely closed to the public on Thurby, Oaks Day and Derby Day. Pedestrians will have to cross Central at Third or Ninth streets.

Churchill is expanding the shuttle service for drivers with reserved parking permits to accommodate many more ticket holders. A free shuttle will be offered to those holding reserved parking passes for the Kentucky Exposition Center on Oaks and Derby. On Thurby only, the general public can park at the KEC for free and ride a complimentary shuttle to the track.

Parking will still be available at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium, but there will be no shuttle to or from there except on Opening Night, and the Tuesday and Wednesday of Derby week.

There are several other changes in the plan.

Churchill Downs released this video to explain it all.

Anyone seeking more information or maps can click here.

