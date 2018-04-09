Churchill Downs announces Derby week parking, traffic plan

The Republican governors of Texas, Arizona and New Mexico on Monday committed 1,600 Guard members to the border, giving President Donald Trump many of the troops he requested.Full Story >
President Donald Trump says the U.S. has many military options as it decides how to respond to an apparent poison gas attack in central Syria that killed more than 40 people.
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.
