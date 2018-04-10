Mural at Cincinnati Zoo will feature its famous hippo, Fiona

CINCINNATI (AP) - Fiona the hippo - already the inspiration for a line of beer, T-shirts and an ice cream flavor - will soon be the subject of a large mural at the Cincinnati Zoo.

ArtWorks and the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden say they will produce a mural this summer to honor the premature Nile hippopotamus that captured hearts on social media. It will be the latest in a variety of tributes to Fiona, who was born six weeks early in January 2017.

Fiona has inspired children's books, clothing, stuffed animals and a variety of themed food and drink products.

ArtWorks often chooses to honor celebrities, animals and celebrity animals in its public art mural program famous to Cincinnati.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.