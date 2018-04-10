Mural at Cincinnati Zoo will feature its famous hippo, Fiona

CINCINNATI (AP) - Fiona the hippo - already the inspiration for a line of beer, T-shirts and an ice cream flavor - will soon be the subject of a large mural at the Cincinnati Zoo.
ArtWorks and the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden say they will produce a mural this summer to honor the premature Nile hippopotamus that captured hearts on social media. It will be the latest in a variety of tributes to Fiona, who was born six weeks early in January 2017.
Fiona has inspired children's books, clothing, stuffed animals and a variety of themed food and drink products.
ArtWorks often chooses to honor celebrities, animals and celebrity animals in its public art mural program famous to Cincinnati.
