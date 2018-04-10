Ohio elections chief's video explains redistricting plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's elections chief has released a video explaining a bipartisan constitutional amendment that would restructure Ohio's process for drawing congressional maps.

The video is among educational tools Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted) makes available online.

It explains a redistricting proposal on May 8 ballots that is aimed at curbing gerrymandering, the partisan manipulation of political boundaries that's seen as a cause of partisanship, gridlock and incivility in Washington.

Ohio lawmakers voted Feb. 6 to send the new process to the ballot. It would limit how counties are split into multiple districts and require more support from the minority party to put a 10-year map in place.

If lawmakers couldn't agree, an existing bipartisan commission would take over. If that failed, the majority party could pass a shorter-term map.

