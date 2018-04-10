Amid missteps, Zuckerberg faces congressional inquisition

The Faceblock folks are going full social media on the Facebook CEO. They’ve put together ready-made messages and graphics to litter all the platforms.Full Story >
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before three Congressional committees this week.
Facebook has admitted it has tools and, in certain cases, human moderators who can review flagged content.
Facebook announced in a blog post Wednesday that the number of users whose data was compromised by Cambridge Analytica is now 87 million.
The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.
A U.S. appeals court says women can't be paid less than men based on their salary in a previous job.
As President Donald Trump considered U.S. options in Syria, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Monday took aim at Russia for what he suggested was its failure to ensure the elimination of Syria's chemical weapons arsenal
Tina Fey had no idea "Mean Girls" would be timelier today than it was 14 years ago
A charter bus carrying teenagers returning from a spring break trip Sunday night struck a bridge overpass on Long Island, seriously injuring six passengers and mangling the entire length of the top of the bus.
Facebook's acknowledgement that nearly all of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their public data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social media giant's failure to protect users' data
President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney made to Stormy Daniels
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronouns
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlons
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crash
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflection
