Woman claims American Airlines lost her new puppy

Delta said that potentially several hundred customers were exposed in the "cyber incident" through the online chat service for Delta, provided by the company 24]7.ai.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis, 24, was arrested Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport on a misdemeanor threat charge, the NFL reported

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) returns a kickoff against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game Dec. 31, 2017, in Detroit. Davis was arrested Sunday at LAX. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

After two dogs were sent to the wrong cities, the airline says they are investigating but believe the person who dropped off the dogs made the mix up. (Source: LaCasse Family/KABB/WOAI/CNN)

SHAVANO PARK, TX (KABB/WOAI/CNN) – A Texas woman says American Airlines mixed up her new puppy with another dog, ultimately sending both pets to the wrong cities.

Carrie LaCasse’s new mini Bernedoodle named Atlantic Ocean was supposed to arrive Monday, shipped from a breeder in Kansas City.

But when LaCasse went to pick up the pup, she was dismayed at what she found.

"I’m looking at the dog, and I am realizing that this does not look like the dog in the picture,” she said.

The dog LaCasse saw at the airport cargo counter was the wrong one. It was instead destined for a family in Portland, OR.

Meanwhile, Atlantic Ocean has been on a massive journey, going from Kansas City to Dallas then to Portland. She’s now in Los Angeles to stay overnight, where she’ll get food, water and a place to run around.

"You should know where the dog is. It's like a baby. It can't talk. You need to do extra stuff to make sure pets don't get lost," LaCasse said.

American Airlines says they are investigating the incident, but they believe they shipped the dogs as they got them, and it could have been a mix up from the breeder or the person who dropped off the dogs.

But LaCasse says that’s not what the airline told her.

"They did admit to making a mistake, and the mistake is on their part," she said.

Atlantic Ocean is expected to arrive in San Antonio Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 KABB, WOAI, LaCasse Family via CNN. All rights reserved.