Woman ordered to repay $640K for fake illness scam

CLARINGTON, Ohio (AP) - A woman who pleaded guilty to lying about having a serious illness in order to raise money has been sentenced to prison and ordered to repay $640,000 to people she defrauded in Ohio and West Virginia.
The Ohio attorney general's office says 67-year-old Darlene Baldwin was sentenced Monday on charges of theft, attempted fraud and attempted money laundering.
Investigators say the Clarington, Ohio, woman took money from people using various back stories, including that she was sick or about to lose her home. She promised to repay them but instead directed the money overseas to a man she had met online.
Monroe County Prosecutor James Peters says the sentence ensures that Baldwin won't be able to keep taking advantage of "those who placed their trust in her."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
