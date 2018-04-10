Woman, boyfriend indicted in death of 4-year-old girl

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) - A northeast Ohio woman and her boyfriend have been indicted on aggravated murder and other charges in the death of the woman's 4-year-old daughter.
A medical examiner says Aniya Day-Garrett died last month in Euclid of a stroke caused by blunt impacts to her head. She was also found to be malnourished.
A grand jury indicted her mother, Sierra Day, and the mother's boyfriend, Deonte Lewis, on Monday.
The girl's father says he suspected she was being abused and tried to get custody before her death. He has called for an investigation into the county's child welfare agency. An agency spokeswoman said investigators never found enough evidence to remove the girl from her home.
Messages seeking comment on the charges were left Monday with attorneys for Day and Lewis.
