Authorities say DNA links Kentucky man to rape of girl, 14

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl after the results of a DNA test connected him to the alleged assault.
News outlets reported Monday that 45-year-old Larry Finch is charged with first-degree rape and is being held on a $50,000 cash bond. Authorities say the results of a DNA test on March 27 connected the Louisville man to evidence from the July 2016 rape.
Court documents say Finch placed his hands around the girl's neck during the rape and afterward made her shower while he put her clothes in a washing machine.
A police report was filed two days later. The victim went to a hospital where a sample was taken for a sexual assault kit.
It was not immediately known if Finch has a lawyer.
