4.7-Magnitude quake hits temblor-prone central Italy

By COLLEEN BARRY
Associated Press
MILAN (AP) - A 4.7-magnitude quake shook residents and structures early Tuesday in a region of central Italy that had been struck by a series of powerful quakes in 2016. No deaths or injuries have been reported.
Mayors in towns affected are reporting some damage from the temblor, which struck just before dawn, and said that checks were under way. Schools in some towns have been closed for the day, while a local train line was reopened after being closed temporarily.
The quake struck near the town of Macerata in the Marche region, which is still recovering from powerful quakes in October 2016 that caused widespread damage but no deaths, and was felt in the neighboring regions of Umbria and Lazio. The October 2016 quakes, including one registering 6.1 in magnitude, came two months after a deadly quake killed some 300 to the south in Amatrice, meaning many vulnerable structures in the mountainous, quake-prone had been rendered uninhabitable. That was cited by civil protection officials as a key reason that the most powerful quake in nearly 40 years didn't cause a loss of life.
The mayor of the town of Muccia in Macerata province, Mario Baroni, where the quake was centered, told Sky News24 that the temblor had caused the partial collapse of a 17th century bell tower that had been damaged in 2016. He said the main concern was to ascertain any damage to homes that had remained inhabitable after the 2016 quakes.
"We have few remaining inhabitable homes, and if they are damaged we will have even more people displaced by earthquakes," he said. Just 120 residences in Muccia have remained inhabitable after the 2016 quakes, and that more than half of the town's 920 residents continue to live in emergency housing, according to the news agency ANSA.
Baroni said that the Tuesday temblor was the strongest since October 2016 even if the area remains seismically active with frequent smaller quakes, including one in January.
"In the end, people are beginning to live with quakes. But the uncertainty is creating a sense of anxiety and worry," Baroli said.
The mayor in nearby Pieve Torina, Alessandro Gentilucci, told RAI News24 that authorities were checking structures. ANSA reported that four families were evacuated from their homes in the town.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
An Ohio-based drug distributor facing lawsuits linked to the opioid crisis is donating more than 80,000 doses of an overdose antidote for use by emergency responders in several states.Full Story >
An Ohio-based drug distributor facing lawsuits linked to the opioid crisis is donating more than 80,000 doses of an overdose antidote for use by emergency responders in several states.Full Story >
Your Tuesday is off to a cold and frosty start, but warmer weather is on the way.Full Story >
Your Tuesday is off to a cold and frosty start, but warmer weather is on the way.Full Story >
A giant mural of Fiona the hippo will soon grace the side of a building in downtown Cincinnati – and ArtWorks needs your help designing and painting it.Full Story >
A giant mural of Fiona the hippo will soon grace the side of a building in downtown Cincinnati – and ArtWorks needs your help designing and painting it.Full Story >
Ben & Jerry's is celebrating their 40th Free Cone Day on Tuesday, April 10.Full Story >
Ben & Jerry's is celebrating their 40th Free Cone Day on Tuesday, April 10.Full Story >
Rev. Jesse Jackson, Jr. is calling for a national boycott of the Cincinnati-based Kroger Company.Full Story >
Rev. Jesse Jackson, Jr. is calling for a national boycott of the Cincinnati-based Kroger Company.Full Story >
As President Donald Trump considered U.S. options in Syria, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Monday took aim at Russia for what he suggested was its failure to ensure the elimination of Syria's chemical weapons arsenalFull Story >
As President Donald Trump considered U.S. options in Syria, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Monday took aim at Russia for what he suggested was its failure to ensure the elimination of Syria's chemical weapons arsenalFull Story >
Tina Fey had no idea "Mean Girls" would be timelier today than it was 14 years agoFull Story >
Tina Fey had no idea "Mean Girls" would be timelier today than it was 14 years agoFull Story >
A charter bus carrying teenagers returning from a spring break trip Sunday night struck a bridge overpass on Long Island, seriously injuring six passengers and mangling the entire length of the top of the bus.Full Story >
A charter bus carrying teenagers returning from a spring break trip Sunday night struck a bridge overpass on Long Island, seriously injuring six passengers and mangling the entire length of the top of the bus.Full Story >
Facebook's acknowledgement that nearly all of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their public data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social media giant's failure to protect users' dataFull Story >
Facebook's acknowledgement that nearly all of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their public data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social media giant's failure to protect users' dataFull Story >
President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney made to Stormy DanielsFull Story >
President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney made to Stormy DanielsFull Story >
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsFull Story >
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsFull Story >
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlonsFull Story >
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlonsFull Story >
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crashFull Story >
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crashFull Story >
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionFull Story >
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionFull Story >
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionFull Story >
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionFull Story >