Gradual deployment of US troops to Mexico border underway

Aides and outside allies described Trump as shaken and increasingly frustrated by the development, and they said his reaction had sparked discussion about whether the raid would usher an unpredictable new phase in how the president responds to the probe.

Aides and outside allies described Trump as shaken and increasingly frustrated by the development, and they said his reaction had sparked discussion about whether the raid would usher an unpredictable new phase in how the president responds to the probe.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump speaks in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, at the start of a meeting with military leaders. Federal agents raided the office of Trump's personal attorney Michael Co...

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump speaks in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, at the start of a meeting with military leaders. Federal agents raided the office of Trump's personal attorney Michael Co...

Federal agents have raided the office of President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Federal agents have raided the office of President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen appears in front of members of the media after a closed door meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hi...

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen appears in front of members of the media after a closed door meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hi...

President Donald Trump says the U.S. has many military options as it decides how to respond to an apparent poison gas attack in central Syria that killed more than 40 people.

President Donald Trump says the U.S. has many military options as it decides how to respond to an apparent poison gas attack in central Syria that killed more than 40 people.

President Donald Trump is hosting the ruling emir of Qatar at the White House amid an ongoing diplomatic crisis between the tiny gas-rich nation and its Persian Gulf neighbors.

President Donald Trump is hosting the ruling emir of Qatar at the White House amid an ongoing diplomatic crisis between the tiny gas-rich nation and its Persian Gulf neighbors.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). In this April 9, 2018, photo, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis stands with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani during an arrival ceremony at the Pentagon. President Donald Trump is set to meet with the Emir on Tuesd...

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). In this April 9, 2018, photo, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis stands with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani during an arrival ceremony at the Pentagon. President Donald Trump is set to meet with the Emir on Tuesd...

After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...

US border authorities say replacing a 20-mile stretch of old vehicle barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border in southern New Mexico will help to curb illegal crossings and drug trafficking.

US border authorities say replacing a 20-mile stretch of old vehicle barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border in southern New Mexico will help to curb illegal crossings and drug trafficking.

Border Patrol: Wall in New Mexico to be 'serious structure'

Border Patrol: Wall in New Mexico to be 'serious structure'

Santa Cruz County Sheriff Tony Estrada says he does not believe the president's ordered deployment of the National Guard to the US-Mexico border is needed.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff Tony Estrada says he does not believe the president's ordered deployment of the National Guard to the US-Mexico border is needed.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona National Guard soldiers line up as they get ready for a visit from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey prior their deployment to the Mexico border at the Papago Park Military Reservation Monday, April 9, 2018, in Phoenix.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, right, shakes hands with Arizona National Guard soldiers prior to deployment to the Mexico border at the Papago Park Military Reservation Monday, April 9, 2018, in Phoenix.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona National Guard soldiers receive their reporting paperwork prior to deployment to the Mexico border at the Papago Park Military Reservation Monday, April 9, 2018, in Phoenix.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona National Guard soldiers receive their reporting paperwork prior to deployment to the Mexico border at the Papago Park Military Reservation, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Phoenix.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks to Arizona National Guard soldiers prior to deployment to the Mexico border at the Papago Park Military Reservation Monday, April 9, 2018, in Phoenix.

By JOHN L. MONE and PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

WESLACO, Texas (AP) - The deployment of National Guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border at President Donald Trump's request was underway Tuesday with a gradual ramp-up of troops under orders to help curb illegal immigration.

The Trump administration also announced that Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen will visit this week a stretch of new border wall breaking ground in New Mexico, putting additional focus on what Trump has called a crisis of migrant crossings and crime.

The construction and commitment of at least 1,600 Guard members from Arizona, New Mexico and Texas provoked fresh condemnation from immigrant activists and praise from border-state Republican governors, who will retain command-and-control of their state's Guard during a mission that for now has no firm end date.

The only holdout border state was California, led by Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown, who has not announced whether troops from his state's National Guard will participate and has repeatedly clashed with Trump over immigration policy.

In Texas, where Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has pledged to put more than 1,000 Guard members into action, military officials said Tuesday that 300 troops would report to armories this week for preparation and training. Texas has previously kept about 100 Guard members stationed on the border for years as part of its own border security efforts.

"What is different now it is happening in a different context and a different narrative," said Fernando Garcia, director of the Border Network for Human Rights, an immigrant advocacy group.

Speaking from the Rio Grande Valley where immigrant crossings are the highest along the 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) U.S.-Mexico border, Garcia said, "When you hear the narrative of the president, it seems to him the enemy is the immigrant family."

Abbott said in a statement Tuesday that the Guard has "proven to have a meaningful impact" in reducing immigration and crime.

Trump said last week he wants to send 2,000 to 4,000 National Guard members to the border, issuing a proclamation citing "the lawlessness that continues at our southern border."

Trump administration officials have said that rising numbers of people being caught at the southern border, while in line with seasonal trends in recent years, require an immediate response.

Apprehensions are still well below their historical trends during the terms of former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, both of whom also deployed the Guard to the border.

Some Guard members will be armed if they are placed in potential danger, Abbott said, adding he wanted to downplay speculation that "our National Guard is showing up with military bayonets trying to take on anybody that's coming across the border, because that is not their role."

There is no end date for the deployment, Abbott said: "We may be in this for the long haul."

Trump has said he wants to use the military at the border until progress is made on his proposed border wall, which has mostly stalled in Congress. Defense Secretary James Mattis last Friday approved paying for up to 4,000 National Guard personnel from the Pentagon budget through the end of September.

Mexico's foreign relations secretary said his government is evaluating its cooperation with the United States.

___

Weber reported from Austin, Texas.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.