New Kentucky bridge closing while part of old span removed

CADIZ, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a new bridge is being closed temporarily while explosives are used to bring down part of the old bridge nearby.
The cabinet said in a news release that the closure on the new U.S. 68/Kentucky 80 Lake Barkley Bridge is expected to last up to two hours on Wednesday morning, starting sometime between 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. CDT.
Motorists are advised to detour via Interstate 24, which will add about 40 miles to the trip between Cadiz and Murray.
After the blast, workers will walk the new bridge to make sure no debris is scattered on the driving surface.
The public will be able to watch the blast at designated areas on the east and west sides of the bridge.
