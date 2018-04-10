Caught on camera: Car swerves into motorcycle in road rage incident

A witness recorded the hit and run incident on his cell phone. (Source: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB/RNN) - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated battery incident that occurred during a hit and run Sunday.

Detectives are asking the public to help identify the vehicle and suspect involved in the incident.

According to deputies, the incident happened April 8 at the intersection of Beneva Road and Rivera Drive around 5 p.m.

Video shows the victim riding a motorcycle next to another car.

Deputies said in a news release the two drivers appeared to be having a dispute. The motorcyclist hit the other driver's window before the car swerved and struck the motorcyclist, causing him to crash.

A witness recorded the incident on his cell phone.

The video was released on social media by a witness Sunday evening and is now being shared by detectives in hopes that someone can identify the suspect’s vehicle.

Deputies said the suspect's Mazda appears to be gray with a large white decal on the back window.

Authorities asked anyone with information related to this incident, vehicle or possible driver to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4317.

