Red iPhones are on the way - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Red iPhones are on the way

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
Connect
Apple has unveiled its special edition, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus with a red aluminum body. (Source: apple.com) Apple has unveiled its special edition, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus with a red aluminum body. (Source: apple.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you're in the market for a new iPhone and you want something a little more festive, you're in luck. 

Apple has unveiled its special edition, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus with a red aluminum body.

A red 64 gig phone will cost you $699, while a 256 gig phone will set you back $799. They're available for pre-order today and will be in stores on Friday.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The new design is also for a good cause. Apple has partnered with the non-profit "Red," that works to fight AIDS and HIV in Africa. Apple has donated nearly $160 million to the global fund since partnering with Red.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Some Guard members start arriving at US-Mexico border

    Some Guard members start arriving at US-Mexico border

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:40:25 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:03 PM EDT2018-04-10 18:03:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks to Arizona National Guard soldiers prior to deployment to the Mexico border at the Papago Park Military Reservation Monday, April 9, 2018, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks to Arizona National Guard soldiers prior to deployment to the Mexico border at the Papago Park Military Reservation Monday, April 9, 2018, in Phoenix.

    The Republican governors of Texas, Arizona and New Mexico on Monday committed 1,600 Guard members to the border, giving President Donald Trump many of the troops he requested.

    Full Story >

    The Republican governors of Texas, Arizona and New Mexico on Monday committed 1,600 Guard members to the border, giving President Donald Trump many of the troops he requested.

    Full Story >

  • Trump cancels Latin America trip to focus on Syria

    Trump cancels Latin America trip to focus on Syria

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:20:20 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:03 PM EDT2018-04-10 18:03:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Washington.

    President Donald Trump says the U.S. has many military options as it decides how to respond to an apparent poison gas attack in central Syria that killed more than 40 people.

    Full Story >

    President Donald Trump says the U.S. has many military options as it decides how to respond to an apparent poison gas attack in central Syria that killed more than 40 people.

    Full Story >

  • Day after Bolton takes over, homeland security aide is out

    Day after Bolton takes over, homeland security aide is out

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-04-10 14:54:12 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:02 PM EDT2018-04-10 18:02:55 GMT
    President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser is resigning in latest White House departure. (Source: CNN)President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser is resigning in latest White House departure. (Source: CNN)

    President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser is resigning in latest White House departure.

    Full Story >

    President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser is resigning in latest White House departure.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly