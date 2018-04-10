Poor People's Campaign to begin 40 days of action next month

By MARTHA WAGGONER

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Organizers are rekindling an economic justice effort the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was planning when he was killed 50 years ago.

The Poor People's Campaign plans to start 40 days of protests, marches and other nonviolent direct action on May 14. Campaign leaders will announce more of their plans Tuesday during a news conference in Washington, D.C.

Campaign director the Rev. William Barber says the country's salvation will come when the working class and the poor of all races fuse together in a movement.

Amy Jo Hutchison of West Virginia is a campaign leader in her state who says people perceive her as middle class. The 46-year-old is a single mother on Medicaid. She has a full-time job and a bachelor's degree. But she describes herself as living on the "high end of poverty."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.