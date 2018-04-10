Six die when plane crashes onto golf course

The small plane has just taken off from Scottsdale airport when it crashed late Monday night, sparking a fire on the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course. (Source: KPHO/KTVK/CNN)

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (KPHO/KTVK/CNN) - Police said six people are dead after a Piper PA24 airplane crashed.

The small plane has just taken off from Scottsdale airport when it crashed late Monday night, sparking a fire on the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course.

Authorities do not know how many people were on board, but do not believe there are any survivors.

Nobody on the ground was injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to launch an investigation soon.

