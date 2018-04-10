Crowded Indiana jail to move inmates to Illinois, Kentucky

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Inmates at an overcrowded Indiana jail will be getting a road trip as officials move them to jails in Illinois and Kentucky to alleviate the congestion.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says about 80 of the southwestern Indiana county's jail inmates will be moved from the jail in Evansville to other jails during the next two weeks.
He tells the Evansville Courier & Press the jail that's designed to hold about 550 inmates has recently seen a growing inmate population that exceeded 800 people one weekend in March.
Wedding says Vanderburgh County is contracting with Jefferson County, Illinois, and Daviess County, Kentucky, to take the majority of the 80 inmates being moved. He says most Indiana jail officials contacted said they could take fewer than 10 inmates at a time.
Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com
