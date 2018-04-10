GRAPHIC: Woman 'embalmed alive' in botched surgery - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

GRAPHIC: Woman 'embalmed alive' in botched surgery

Family members and friends describe 28-year-old Ekaterina Fedyaeva as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon. (Source: Pixabay) Family members and friends describe 28-year-old Ekaterina Fedyaeva as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon. (Source: Pixabay)

RUSSIA (RNN) – During what was supposed to be a simple procedure, a Russian woman mistakenly received formaldehyde inside of a saline solution, which caused her death following organ failure, according to the Washington Post.

Relatives say 28-year-old Ekaterina Fedyaeva underwent surgery last month in Russia to have ovarian cysts removed.

During the operation, medical personnel administered formalin, a solution that contains formaldehyde, to Fedyaeva instead of a saline solution.

The medical team tried to wash Fedyaeva’s abdominal cavity, the Washington Post reports, but it was too late.

Typically used to preserve dead bodies, the formaldehyde was embalming Fedyaeva alive.

Fedyaeva’s mother-in-law told Russian media sources that after the operation, the 28-year-old told her mother she thought she was dying, but her mother thought she was just complaining, according to the Washington Post

Then, Fedyaeva’s organs started to fail, and after being taken to the hospital, she was connected to machines to help keep her alive.

Sadly, her body could not clear the poison, and Fedyaeva died Thursday.

According to the Washington Post, family members and friends described her as a "sweet" and "tender" young woman who died far too soon.

It’s unclear exactly how the incident happened, but the Washington Post reports Russia’s minister of health says medical personnel neglected to read the label on the lethal chemical before administering it to Fedyaeva during the operation.

A criminal investigation into the incident has been opened.

