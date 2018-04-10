Firefighter rescues 3-day-old puppy from vent under home

A human-canine exercise class called "doga" is bringing new meaning to the phrase "downward-facing dog".

A human-canine exercise class called "doga" is bringing new meaning to the phrase "downward-facing dog".

AUBURN, WA (RNN) - For firefighters, it was a close encounter of the cute and furry kind.

The Valley Regional Fire Authority posted on its Facebook page that their crew rescued a tiny puppy from a heater vent.

The three-day-old puppy, whose eyes are still closed, had fallen into a heater vent and was out of reach.

Since the crew was not on an emergency call, they helped out by crawling under the house, disconnecting the vent and recovering the tiny puppy, who was rescued unharmed.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.