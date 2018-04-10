Survivor of 10 years' captivity in Ohio reveals her marriage

LOS ANGELES (AP) - One of three women who escaped a Cleveland home after being held for a decade has revealed she's married.
Michelle Knight announced on "Dr. Phil" that she has been happily married since May 2016. The episode is scheduled to air April 24. She also promotes her book, "Life After Darkness."
The 36-year-old was kidnapped in 2002 by Ariel Castro and kept in captivity for more than a decade. Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus were later abducted by Castro and kept in the same house.
They escaped Castro's house in May 2013.
Castro was sentenced to life in prison. A few months later and hanged himself in his prison cell.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
