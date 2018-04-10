Penn State eliminates gendered titles 'King' and 'Queen' from homecoming court

The titles of "King and Queen" have been erased at Penn State. The school announced the changes were made in an effort to increase diversity and inclusion. (Source: AP Photos)

(RNN) – Penn State University has announced sweeping changes to its student homecoming court.

The school said Tuesday, the long-running titles of “Homecoming King and Queen” will be eliminated this year.

The court will now acknowledge the top two students with the “Guide State Forward Award.”

The school is also eliminating the ratio of male to female representation in each court.

"In an effort to embrace diversity and gender inclusivity within our community, 10 candidates who capture the essence of the values we hold true as a university will be chosen, regardless of their gender, gender identity, and/or gender expression," according to a release from the school. “Penn State Homecoming acknowledges where the ideals of diversity and inclusion may not have been clearly prioritized in the choosing of student courts in the past. With this realization, Homecoming seeks to embrace this change as a permanent precedence within its selection process.”

In the past, the top two members of the court were crowned “King and Queen" during the annual homecoming football game.

Penn State will face Michigan State on Oct. 13 in Happy Valley.

“These changes are exciting for the Penn State community and showcase the commitment that our student leaders have in making sure all Penn State students connect to the larger traditions and histories that make us Penn State,” said Brian Patchcoski, director of the LGBTQA Student Resource Center.

