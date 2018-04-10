Day after Bolton takes over, homeland security aide is out

After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.Full Story >
Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.Full Story >
President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser is resigning in latest White House departure.Full Story >
Federal agents have raided the office of President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.Full Story >
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he isn't sure Facebook can fix its privacy issues and he expects it will be decades before it changes its policiesFull Story >
President Donald Trump is blasting special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling as 'an attack on our country'Full Story >
President Donald Trump promises a quick decision on a U.S. response to the apparent chemical weapons attack on Syrian civiliansFull Story >
As President Donald Trump considered U.S. options in Syria, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Monday took aim at Russia for what he suggested was its failure to ensure the elimination of Syria's chemical weapons arsenalFull Story >
Tina Fey had no idea "Mean Girls" would be timelier today than it was 14 years agoFull Story >
A charter bus carrying teenagers returning from a spring break trip Sunday night struck a bridge overpass on Long Island, seriously injuring six passengers and mangling the entire length of the top of the bus.Full Story >
Facebook's acknowledgement that nearly all of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their public data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social media giant's failure to protect users' dataFull Story >
President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney made to Stormy DanielsFull Story >
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsFull Story >
