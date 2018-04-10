Beer lovers rejoice: Cincinnati named a top beer city

Cincinnati beer connoisseurs won't have to travel far to quench their thirst according to a popular app.

Untappd, a beer rating and sharing app, named the Queen City one of it's 'most checked-in cities' in the country among verified viewers.

The competition challenged app users across the country to check-in the beers they were drinking at the venues Untappd had verified throughout March.

Now that the city is named one of the country's biggest beer cities according to the app, MadTree Brewing says they have been selected to host the celebration.

The celebration is for having the most check-ins by app users of any verified venue in the area, the brewery says.

MadTree Taproom is hosting the party on April 12 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. where Untappd co-founder Greg Avola will be.

“We always knew Cincinnati was a beer drinking town and they made it loud and clear with all the check-ins at so many fantastic verified venues,” said Avola.

Cincinnati has 68 locations that are members of Untappd.

Other cities hosting parties as part of the app's 'Seven City Tour' are Anaheim, Chicago, Charlotte, New York City, Portland, and Tampa.

