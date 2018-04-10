The Latest: Former Kentucky speaker admits violating ethics

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Latest on an ethics violation agreed to by former Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover (all times local):

11:07 a.m.

Kentucky's former House speaker has agreed that he violated state ethics laws by behaving in an "inappropriate" way toward a woman who once worked for the House Republican Caucus. The woman's allegations previously led to Jeff Hoover's signing of a secret sexual harassment settlement last year.

Hoover agreed to admit the violation as part of an agreement before the Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission. It requires him to pay a $1,000 fine and admit he violated the ethics code. The commission would not recommend that he be censured or expelled from the House of Representatives.

The commission approved the settlement Tuesday morning after reviewing some evidence, including copies of text messages exchanged between Hoover and the woman.

A lawyer for the woman indicated she agrees a settlement is appropriate.

9:21 a.m.

The former speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives is attending an ethics hearing investigating a sexual harassment settlement he signed last year involving a woman who once worked for the House Republican Caucus.

Republican state Rep. Jeff Hoover appeared before the Legislative Ethics Commission Tuesday morning. The commission plans to hold a hearing to determine if Hoover violated any ethics laws. The commission could fine him, or recommend the House of Representatives expel him.

Hoover is one of four Republican lawmakers who signed the settlement last fall. Last week, the commission dismissed a complaint involving the other three lawmakers.

Hoover's attorney again asked the commission to dismiss the complaint for Hoover. The commission went into closed session to discuss the matter.

