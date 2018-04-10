Pretty in pink: Ruby chocolate KitKats are coming

Pink KitKats go on sale in the UK next week. (Source: Nestlé)

(RNN) – There’s a new variety to add to the Mount Rushmore of chocolate.

Dark, milk and white, make room for pink.

The world of chocolate connoisseurs has been abuzz since January when KitKat bars made from Ruby chocolate went on sale in stores in Japan and South Korea.

Next week, they go on sale in the UK.

Let’s just say that eager fans are tickled, you know, pink.

Nestlé UK unveils ruby pink chocolate Kit Kat barhttps://t.co/6VcXt6bAe7 pic.twitter.com/tfD7u3uzq9 — The Grocer (@TheGrocer) April 10, 2018

This is very serious business for Nestlé, the maker of KitKats. It’s not just a new color, but a whole new chocolate.

“The Ruby chocolate offers a new taste experience, a kind of berry flavor made from the natural Ruby cocoa bean, with a characteristic pink hue,” Nestlé said.

The new variety was developed by Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut over more than a decade.

“What makes the Ruby chocolate special is the intense taste and color it achieves without the addition of any flavor or color.”

Nestlé next brings the pink wave to the rest of Europe, then America.

