CPS board voting Tuesday on West End land swap with FCC

The Cincinnati Public School Board will vote Tuesday on a land swap with FC Cincinnati in the West End where Stargel Stadium currently sits.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Interactive Learning Center at the Ronan Education Center on Burnet Avenue.

According to the proposal, FC Cincinnati will pay for the estimated $10 million rebuild of a new Stargel Staidum on a plot of land south of Ezzard Charles Drive and between John St. and Cutter St.

The proposal also states that FC Cincinnati will agree to establish partnership with CPS that will, "provide for expanded academic, internship and employment opportunities for Taft High School and CPS students."

Cincinnati City Council will need to five council votes to approve the proposal.

To be approved, City council states FC Cincinnati will have to to infuse $100,000 a year into the neighborhood for at least 10 years through a community benefits agreement. Details of where the money will go will be decided later with community input, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Last week, Councilmen P.G. Sittenfeld announced another major obstacle had been removed from the deal: FC Cincinnati has agreed to pay Cincinnati Public Schools property taxes equaling 25 percent of the final property value, which according to a tentative agreement with CPS is estimated at $175 million the first year it's built.

The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 16.

On Tuesday, April 17, the Major League Soccer is expected to meet to consider the last piece of FC Cincinnati's application for an expansion franchise.

