APNewsBreak: Sen. Warren to join Cordray on campaign trail

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is coming to Ohio to campaign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray.
The Cordray campaign told The Associated Press Tuesday that Warren will join Cordray in Cincinnati and Columbus Friday.
Warren appears with Cordray as he faces a tightening race against former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich).
Once viewed as a long shot, Kucinich's strong gun control positions gave him a boost after the Parkland, Florida, school shooting.
Warren will highlight Cordray's blueprint for fighting the opioid crisis, which includes protecting Medicaid expansion and boosting support for law enforcement and local treatment options.
She'll also tout Cordray's work as federal consumer chief taking on for-profit colleges and unscrupulous student lenders.
