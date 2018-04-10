Where does your city rank on the Best Places to Live list?

The Best Places to Live rankings are based on affordability, job prospects and quality of life. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – Austin, TX, earns the top spot on the U.S. News & World Report's 2018 list of Best Places to Live list.

The Texas capital snapped up the honor for the second year in a row in the ranking of the country's 125 largest metropolitan areas.

The ratings are based on affordability, job prospects and quality of life.

"When deciding on a place to settle down, it's important to understand that where a person lives can impact their well-being," U.S. News Executive Editor Kim Castro said.

"The top-ranked places are areas where citizens can feel the most fulfilled socially, physically and financially."

Big movers on the list are Colorado Springs, CO, Huntsville, AL and Portland, OR. Growing job markets and quality of life scores pushed all three into the Top Ten.

San Juan, PR, placed last out of all the 125 metro areas that were rated.

Here’s the entire Top Ten list:

Austin, TX Colorado Springs, CO Denver Des Moines, IA Fayetteville, AR Portland, OR Huntsville, AL Washington, DC Minneapolis Seattle

The Bottom Ten:

San Juan, PR Stockton, CA Bakersfield, CA Mobile, AL Brownsville, TX Flint, MI Shreveport, LA Modesto, CA Memphis, TN Fresno, CA

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.