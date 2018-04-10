Burger chain Frisch's to open 'Big Boy' museum this week

A museum dedicated to Frisch’s Big Boy is set to open in Ohio this week.

Called “A Tale of Frisch's Big Boy,” the museum will be inside the original Mainliner diner, located just outside of downtown Cincinnati.

Frisch’s has called Cincinnati home since the Mainliner opened in Fairfax in 1942. Since then, the iconic Big Boy character has become synonymous with the burger chain.

The friendly-faced Big Boy statue sits outside of most Frisch’s 100 locations in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

Patrons of the Mainliner can experience the museum for free when it officially opens Friday. Tale of Frisch’s Big Boy will be dedicated to sharing the history of the iconic Cincinnati brand, a spokesperson said.

Frisch's is asking guests to loan their Big Boy memorabilia for short-term exhibits at the museum.

