Silicon Valley star TJ Miller charged after making fake bomb threat

Miller allegedly called 911 to report a woman carrying a bomb on a train he was riding. (Source: AP Photos)

(RNN) - Former Silicon Valley star TJ Miller was taken into custody Monday after calling in a fake bomb threat on an Amtrak train in March.

Miller, 36, was arrested at La Guardia Airport in Queens, NY Monday.

He was released on $100,000 bond. If convicted, he could face a maximum term of 10 years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint from the Department of Justice, Miller called 911 dispatchers on March 18 and reported that he was on Amtrak train 2256 traveling to Washington DC to New York and that a female passenger had a bomb in her bag, according to the release.

Miller said the woman had “red hair and a scarf,” and a “black bag carry-on suitcase with a handle.”

The woman kept checking the bag without removing any contents from it. Miller went on to say the woman kept asking an attendant about the next stop and appeared to “want to get off the train and leave her bag behind.”

Amtrak investigators eventually stopped the train in Westport, CT, where passengers were directed to get off for the train to be searched.

“No evidence of any explosive device or materials was detected, according to the complaint.

Authorities then located the train Miller had been traveling in and interviewed an attendant who said Miller had appeared intoxicated and that he had multiple drinks on the train.

The attendant also told authorities Miller had engaged in "hostile exchanges with a woman" sitting in a different row from him. Investigators then interviewed the woman and found out she was not carrying a bag with explosives.

"The complaint further alleges that Miller, motivated by a grudge against the subject female, called 911 to relay false information about a suspected bomb on the train, and continued to convey false information to investigators while the public safety response was ongoing," the complaint states.

