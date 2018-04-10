Dad of Parkland victim backs proposed Ohio gun law changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The father of a girl killed in the Parkland, Florida, school massacre has joined Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) in supporting bipartisan changes to Ohio's gun laws.
Fred Guttenberg appeared briefly with Kasich on Tuesday as lawmakers heard initial testimony on the Republican governor's proposal. Guttenberg's daughter Jaime was among 17 people killed in the February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.
The Ohio proposal pushed by Kasich includes a so-called "red flag" law. That concept enables family members, guardians or police to ask judges to use a new gun violence restraining order to temporarily strip gun rights from people who show warning signs of violence.
Fred Guttenberg called Ohio's proposals common sense and not an attempt to take away anyone's rights.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
