Make sure your Nerf war guns are 'easily identifiable' as toys, police urge

Blue Ash police took to Facebook this week with a few guidelines for kids taking part in "dart wars" or "Nerf wars" in the area.

One commenter said they saw 10 or 12 teens at a Redbank Road Walmart recently looking at Nerf guns.

"Our officers are sometimes dispatched to potentially dangerous situations involving the “dart wars / Nerf wars” currently happening around our community," police wrote in the post before listing the guidelines.

One of the guidelines asks participants not to carry a Nerf gun that is all black and "ensure your Nerf gun is easily identifiable as a toy gun and is primarily painted with fluorescent colors."

"Remember the rules of Dart wars: if you get the police called, you are disqualified," the post continues. "Have fun -- be smart!"

FOX19 NOW reported this past week that Hamilton Township police have issued a similar warning.

You can find the full Blue Ash police post below:

