Cincinnati-based 'Everything But the House' laying off 200 employees

Everything But the House operates online estate auctions in 20 markets across the country. (EBTH.com)

Cincinnati's Everything But the House is laying off more than 200 employees, the e-commerce company confirmed Tuesday.

The online auction site let go of 203 employees at its processing center in Blue Ash. That accounts for 49 percent of the center's workforce, according to spokesperson Brittany Sykes.

Nine employees will be laid off at the company's downtown headquarters.

The Blue Ash workers will be with the company until June, Sykes said.

Everything But the House (EBTH) has experienced rapid growth in the past few years and is considered one of Ohio's startup success stories.

Sykes said the layoffs are part of a "deliberate strategy" to focus on customer experience.

"We are setting ourselves up for greater success in the long term, by focusing our efforts on perfecting the customer experience in fewer markets in the short term," Sykes wrote in an emailed statement Tuesday.

The e-commerce works in 20 cities to sells goods from estate sales, including furniture, décor, clothing and more.

Last month, EBTH named Scott Griffith as the company's new CEO.

"Our number one core value will be an obsession with providing a great experience to buyers and sellers across the entire EBTH marketplace. As such, all contracts that have been signed with EBTH in these markets are still being honored, which also means that in many cases, these reductions are not happening immediately," Sykes said. "Many people will be with us for up to 60 days, and we are working with all affected employees with various job assistance programs."

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.