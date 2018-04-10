Another tornado confirmed in Kentucky during storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The National Weather Service says survey crews have confirmed another tornado struck during widespread storms in Kentucky.
The weather service said an EF-1, or moderate, tornado with peak winds of 90 mph hit near Wingo just after 7:30 p.m. April 3. The twister damaged trees, lofted a barn roof into a nearby field and moved an unoccupied mobile home about 4 feet off its foundation.
The weather service previously said at least five other tornadoes were confirmed the same night, which was the 44th anniversary of a "super outbreak" of deadly tornadoes across the Midwest.
An EF-2, or significant, tornado hit Burna in Livingston County. Two EF-1 tornadoes were confirmed near Clinton in western Kentucky, and Boyle County and Grayson County each had an EF-1 confirmed.
