Oklahoma Republicans refuse to bow to teachers' demands

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma House leader says the Legislature won't bow to teachers' demand for the elimination of a key tax break to end a strike now in its second week.

Rep. John Pfeiffer says Tuesday that lawmakers are unlikely to consider any other major revenue bills this session.

Gov. Mary Fallin also defied teachers Tuesday by signing a bill to repeal a tax on hotel stays that teachers had called on her to veto. She asked lawmakers to move on to other issues.

The House and Senate this week returned to more routine work, holding committee meetings and considering bills unrelated to education. Teachers still descended on the Capitol for a seventh day, but the crowds were notably smaller.

Lawmakers already approved about $450 million in new taxes for education.

