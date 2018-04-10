Oklahoma Republicans refuse to bow to teachers' demands

By SEAN MURPHY
Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma House leader says the Legislature won't bow to teachers' demand for the elimination of a key tax break to end a strike now in its second week.
Rep. John Pfeiffer says Tuesday that lawmakers are unlikely to consider any other major revenue bills this session.
Gov. Mary Fallin also defied teachers Tuesday by signing a bill to repeal a tax on hotel stays that teachers had called on her to veto. She asked lawmakers to move on to other issues.
The House and Senate this week returned to more routine work, holding committee meetings and considering bills unrelated to education. Teachers still descended on the Capitol for a seventh day, but the crowds were notably smaller.
Lawmakers already approved about $450 million in new taxes for education.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Kroger is responding to Rev. Jesse Jackson, Jr.'s calls for a national boycott of the Cincinnati-based grocery chain.Full Story >
Kroger is responding to Rev. Jesse Jackson, Jr.'s calls for a national boycott of the Cincinnati-based grocery chain.Full Story >
One of Ohio’s largest startups is laying off 200 employees.Full Story >
One of Ohio’s largest startups is laying off 200 employees.Full Story >
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.Full Story >
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.Full Story >
Blue Ash police took to Facebook this week with a few guidelines for kids taking part in "dart wars" or "Nerf wars" in the area.Full Story >
Blue Ash police took to Facebook this week with a few guidelines for kids taking part in "dart wars" or "Nerf wars" in the area.Full Story >
Extensive cloud cover will gradually thin Tuesday evening, and with a thinner blanket of clouds the night will be another cold one.Full Story >
Extensive cloud cover will gradually thin Tuesday evening, and with a thinner blanket of clouds the night will be another cold one.Full Story >