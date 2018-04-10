Amid teacher protests, Kentucky governor signs pension bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Republican governor has signed a bill into law that makes changes to the state's troubled public pension systems over the loud objections of the state's teachers.
Matt Bevin told WHAS-AM he signed the bill on Tuesday. It preserves most benefits for current and retired workers but will move new hires into a hybrid plan that puts less risk on the state.
Bevin said the bill is not what it could have been but said there is nothing in it that is bad for Kentucky.
Teachers have opposed the bill. They were angry that lawmakers rushed to pass it near the end of the legislative session without revealing the bill publicly.
The Kentucky Education Association has been leading the protests. Bevin called their leadership "absolute frauds."
