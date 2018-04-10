The Zuckerberg hearings through the eyes of social media

(RNN) –Mark Zuckerberg’s appearance on Capitol Hill transfixed social media.
Hashtag #Zuckerberg topped trending lists.
Under the harsh spotlight of congressional hearings, the Facebook CEO looked more than a bit uncomfortable answering questions.
When your phone goes off during the pastor's sermon but you freeze and pretend it's not yours. #Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/aGm18y3tip— Unvirtuous Abbey (@UnvirtuousAbbey) April 10, 2018
Some folks even suggested that Zuckerberg looked a bit robotic.
Live look at Zuckerberg testifying in front of Congress pic.twitter.com/NSpJmwcIH2— Mike Zakarian (@MikeZakarian) April 10, 2018
Then there was the “booster seat.” It seems Zuckerberg needed some extra padding for his chair.
Zuckerberg is having a day. pic.twitter.com/GpeDtotpta— Jamie O'Grady (@JamieOGrady) April 10, 2018
As the hearings went on, Facebook’s leader may have been a bit worse for wear.
ALL EYES ON ZUCKERBERG...— Political Anthropocene (@AG_Walsh) April 10, 2018
NOT Under Oath...
Sitting on Booster Seat... because he's a big boy for what would seem the first time in his life? pic.twitter.com/NpWzWv4cuv
Zuckerberg agreed to testify after the personal data of up to 87 million Facebook users was compromised by Cambridge Analytica.
All this talk of "data" can't be a coincidence... pic.twitter.com/LU9p087k3E— Guy Cimbalo (@gvcimbalo) April 10, 2018
April 10, 2018
Some folks found the testimony riveting.
Twitter today watching Zuckerberg: pic.twitter.com/sama5sTofp— Pamela Felten (@pfelten4) April 10, 2018
Zuckerberg didn’t seem to loosen up much as the questioning continued.
BREAKING: #ZUCKERBERG Smells Own Finger While Taking Sip Of Water pic.twitter.com/1vBZ91IIra— Tony Bolognese?? (@nopesandscreams) April 10, 2018
The questioning was hit-and-miss, depending on who was grilling the Facebook CEO.
Congress questioning Mark Zuckerberg about what happened to the Facebook Data Files.— Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) April 10, 2018
#Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/9McjnUn5Ex
“Mr. Zuckerberg, a magazine i recently opened came with a floppy disk offering me 30 free hours of something called America On-Line. Is that the same as Facebook?” pic.twitter.com/U7pqpUhEhQ— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 10, 2018
And in the end, Zuckerberg may have had a better sense of what it’s like to have your privacy violated.
Here's your privacy, #Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/VUx7uKIakd— Denise Von Karter (@DeniVonK) April 10, 2018
