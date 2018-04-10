The Zuckerberg hearings through the eyes of social media

(RNN) –Mark Zuckerberg’s appearance on Capitol Hill transfixed social media.

Hashtag #Zuckerberg topped trending lists.

Under the harsh spotlight of congressional hearings, the Facebook CEO looked more than a bit uncomfortable answering questions.

When your phone goes off during the pastor's sermon but you freeze and pretend it's not yours. #Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/aGm18y3tip — Unvirtuous Abbey (@UnvirtuousAbbey) April 10, 2018

Some folks even suggested that Zuckerberg looked a bit robotic.

Live look at Zuckerberg testifying in front of Congress pic.twitter.com/NSpJmwcIH2 — Mike Zakarian (@MikeZakarian) April 10, 2018

Then there was the “booster seat.” It seems Zuckerberg needed some extra padding for his chair.

Zuckerberg is having a day. pic.twitter.com/GpeDtotpta — Jamie O'Grady (@JamieOGrady) April 10, 2018

As the hearings went on, Facebook’s leader may have been a bit worse for wear.

ALL EYES ON ZUCKERBERG...

NOT Under Oath...

Sitting on Booster Seat... because he's a big boy for what would seem the first time in his life? pic.twitter.com/NpWzWv4cuv — Political Anthropocene (@AG_Walsh) April 10, 2018

Zuckerberg agreed to testify after the personal data of up to 87 million Facebook users was compromised by Cambridge Analytica.

All this talk of "data" can't be a coincidence... pic.twitter.com/LU9p087k3E — Guy Cimbalo (@gvcimbalo) April 10, 2018

Some folks found the testimony riveting.

Twitter today watching Zuckerberg: pic.twitter.com/sama5sTofp — Pamela Felten (@pfelten4) April 10, 2018

Zuckerberg didn’t seem to loosen up much as the questioning continued.

BREAKING: #ZUCKERBERG Smells Own Finger While Taking Sip Of Water pic.twitter.com/1vBZ91IIra — Tony Bolognese?? (@nopesandscreams) April 10, 2018

The questioning was hit-and-miss, depending on who was grilling the Facebook CEO.

Congress questioning Mark Zuckerberg about what happened to the Facebook Data Files.



#Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/9McjnUn5Ex — Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) April 10, 2018

“Mr. Zuckerberg, a magazine i recently opened came with a floppy disk offering me 30 free hours of something called America On-Line. Is that the same as Facebook?” pic.twitter.com/U7pqpUhEhQ — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 10, 2018

And in the end, Zuckerberg may have had a better sense of what it’s like to have your privacy violated.

