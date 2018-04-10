The Zuckerberg hearings through the eyes of social media - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

The Zuckerberg hearings through the eyes of social media

(RNN) –Mark Zuckerberg’s appearance on Capitol Hill transfixed social media.

Hashtag #Zuckerberg topped trending lists.

Under the harsh spotlight of congressional hearings, the Facebook CEO looked more than a bit uncomfortable answering questions.

Some folks even suggested that Zuckerberg looked a bit robotic.

Then there was the “booster seat.” It seems Zuckerberg needed some extra padding for his chair.

As the hearings went on, Facebook’s leader may have been a bit worse for wear.

Zuckerberg agreed to testify after the personal data of up to 87 million Facebook users was compromised by Cambridge Analytica.

Some folks found the testimony riveting.

Zuckerberg didn’t seem to loosen up much as the questioning continued.

The questioning was hit-and-miss, depending on who was grilling the Facebook CEO.

And in the end, Zuckerberg may have had a better sense of what it’s like to have your privacy violated.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • Zuckerberg discloses Facebook working with Russia probe

    Zuckerberg discloses Facebook working with Russia probe

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:21:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 8:09 PM EDT2018-04-11 00:09:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

    Full Story >

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

    Full Story >

  • Gradual deployment of US troops to Mexico border underway

    Gradual deployment of US troops to Mexico border underway

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:40:25 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 8:09 PM EDT2018-04-11 00:09:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks to Arizona National Guard soldiers prior to deployment to the Mexico border at the Papago Park Military Reservation Monday, April 9, 2018, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks to Arizona National Guard soldiers prior to deployment to the Mexico border at the Papago Park Military Reservation Monday, April 9, 2018, in Phoenix.

    The Republican governors of Texas, Arizona and New Mexico on Monday committed 1,600 Guard members to the border, giving President Donald Trump many of the troops he requested.

    Full Story >

    The Republican governors of Texas, Arizona and New Mexico on Monday committed 1,600 Guard members to the border, giving President Donald Trump many of the troops he requested.

    Full Story >

  • Trump and allies mull possible joint response in Syria

    Trump and allies mull possible joint response in Syria

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:20:20 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 8:09 PM EDT2018-04-11 00:09:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Washington.

    President Donald Trump says the U.S. has many military options as it decides how to respond to an apparent poison gas attack in central Syria that killed more than 40 people.

    Full Story >

    President Donald Trump says the U.S. has many military options as it decides how to respond to an apparent poison gas attack in central Syria that killed more than 40 people.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly