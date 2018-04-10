The Latest: Ohio House speaker resigns amid FBI talk

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Latest on FBI inquiry into Ohio House speaker's activities (all times local):

8:35 p.m.

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says he's resigning from office amid talk of an FBI investigation into his activities.

Rosenberger released a statement Tuesday night saying that while he believes all of his actions as speaker have been "ethical and lawful," he understands the inquiry could take some time to resolve.

The term-limited Republican from Clarksville says there are many important issues facing the state and Ohioans deserve elected leaders who are able to devote their "full and undivided attention" to these matters.

The 36-year-old Rosenberger told the Dayton Daily News on Friday that he hired Columbus attorney David Axelrod, a former federal prosecutor, "as a precautionary measure." He says the FBI has been asking questions but has not subpoenaed him or told him he's under investigation.

Rosenberger says his resignation will take effect May 1.

10:15 a.m.

Republican Ohio Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine says he urged House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger to resign if he has committed any wrongdoing but was told that's not the case.

DeWine says he called Rosenberger on Friday about a report that Rosenberger had hired an attorney after hearing the FBI was asking questions about the legislative leader.

Rosenberger, a Clarksville Republican, has endorsed DeWine for governor.

Rosenberger told the Dayton Daily News on Friday that he hired Columbus attorney David Axelrod "as a precautionary measure." He said the FBI hasn't subpoenaed him or told him he's under investigation.

The bureau declined to confirm or deny any investigation.

The Daily News reported Tuesday that FBI questioning surrounds an August trip to Europe sponsored by the Republican electoral group GOPAC.

