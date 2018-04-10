Trump reportedly at the brink with Rosenstein; believes he can f - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Trump reportedly at the brink with Rosenstein; believes he can fire Mueller, too

Rod Rosenstein is in charge of the Russia investigation thanks to Jeff Sessions' recusal. (Source: CNN) Rod Rosenstein is in charge of the Russia investigation thanks to Jeff Sessions' recusal. (Source: CNN)

(CNN/RNN) – President Donald Trump is reportedly seriously considering firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and at the same time believes he has the authority to fire special counsel Robert Mueller.

Rosenstein appears to be in the more precarious position.

Monday FBI raids on Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, reportedly infuriated the president. Rosenstein is said to have directly signed off on the raids as the top Justice Department official with authority over the Russia investigation.

The raids were prompted by a referral from Mueller, answering to Rosenstein. Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia probe at its beginning.

CNN reported the president has long considered firing Mueller, and The New York Times has reported he twice even attempted to do so, but was ultimately convinced not to.

In scathing comments following the Monday raids, Trump said “we’ll see what happens” when asked why he hadn’t already gone ahead with firing Mueller.

Then on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the president “certainly believes he has the power” to fire Mueller.

“The president’s been clear that he thinks that this has gone too far,” she said.

Trump technically does not have direct authority to remove Mueller. That lies with Rosenstein.

But, as President Richard Nixon did during the 1973 Saturday Night Massacre that resulted in the removal of Watergate special prosecutor Archibald Cox, Trump could fire top Justice Department officials down the line of succession until someone carried out the order.

If Trump were to remove Rosenstein, and install a new deputy attorney general who shares his view that the Russia investigation is a “witch hunt,” it could seriously impede Mueller’s work.

Right now, Mueller has to get approval for most actions from Rosenstein.

The possibility also looms that Trump could fire Sessions and install a new attorney general who would have the authority to take back control of the Russia probe from Rosenstein.

While the raid in New York was carried out by the office of the U.S. Attorney for New York, Trump reportedly is blaming his top law enforcement officials, Sessions and Rosenstein, as well as Mueller.

“I think it’s a disgrace what’s going on,” he said on Monday.

He tweeted on Tuesday, declaring attorney-client privilege “dead” and said simply: “A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!!”

Democrats have warned Trump not to fire Mueller, and so have some Republicans.

The majority leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-KY, said Mueller “should be allowed to finish his job” while Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-IA, said “it would be suicide for the president to fire him.”

Copyright 2018 CNN via Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • Hardly 'friends': Zuckerberg fends off senators on privacy

    Hardly 'friends': Zuckerberg fends off senators on privacy

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:21:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:08 PM EDT2018-04-11 03:08:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Zuckerberg will testify Tuesd...

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

    Full Story >

    After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.

    Full Story >

  • Gradual deployment of US troops to Mexico border underway

    Gradual deployment of US troops to Mexico border underway

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:40:25 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:08 PM EDT2018-04-11 03:08:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks to Arizona National Guard soldiers prior to deployment to the Mexico border at the Papago Park Military Reservation Monday, April 9, 2018, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks to Arizona National Guard soldiers prior to deployment to the Mexico border at the Papago Park Military Reservation Monday, April 9, 2018, in Phoenix.

    The Republican governors of Texas, Arizona and New Mexico on Monday committed 1,600 Guard members to the border, giving President Donald Trump many of the troops he requested.

    Full Story >

    The Republican governors of Texas, Arizona and New Mexico on Monday committed 1,600 Guard members to the border, giving President Donald Trump many of the troops he requested.

    Full Story >

  • Trump and allies mull possible joint response in Syria

    Trump and allies mull possible joint response in Syria

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:20:20 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:07 PM EDT2018-04-11 03:07:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Washington.

    President Donald Trump says the U.S. has many military options as it decides how to respond to an apparent poison gas attack in central Syria that killed more than 40 people.

    Full Story >

    President Donald Trump says the U.S. has many military options as it decides how to respond to an apparent poison gas attack in central Syria that killed more than 40 people.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly