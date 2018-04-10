Trump reportedly at the brink with Rosenstein; believes he can fire Mueller, too

If President Donald Trump wants to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, he has to find someone to do it for him.Full Story >
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.
The Republican governors of Texas, Arizona and New Mexico on Monday committed 1,600 Guard members to the border, giving President Donald Trump many of the troops he requested.
President Donald Trump says the U.S. has many military options as it decides how to respond to an apparent poison gas attack in central Syria that killed more than 40 people.
Federal agents have raided the office of President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.
The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.
