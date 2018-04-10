Miami U investigating after pro-life display is damaged at Hamilton campus

Miami University officials are investigating an incident at the Hamilton campus where two students are accused of damaging an anti-abortion display. (WXIX)

Miami University officials are investigating an incident at the Hamilton campus where two students are accused of damaging an anti-abortion display.

Members of Students for Life, a pro-life organization, put up the display on Sunday. By Monday, they said it had been damaged.

"The display had been vandalized," Ellen Whittman with Students for Life said. "We actually caught a couple students on video ripping the crosses out of the ground and knocking them over and completely vandalizing our display."

On Tuesday, another video surfaced that reportedly shows a student knocking over the main sign.

"I was actually very shocked and kind of dumbfounded," Chloe Oberdling with Students for Life said.

The sign and the crosses do send a message about abortion that can be controversial. There are many people on both sides of the issue.

Students for Life leaders said they know there are differing views and beliefs, and for them, this isn't about that, it's about free speech.

"All students should respect that and should respect first amendment rights on campus regardless of whether they agree or disagree with the display," Whittman said.

The video footage made its way to campus leaders who said the students in the first video have been identified.

A school spokesperson said that the Office of Ethics and Conflict Resolution is investigating, and "Miami University promotes and protects the right to free speech and expression." She also said that university officials are disappointed.

"I commend them 100 percent because we feel like we really have been heard, and they are going to take a further action," Oberdling said.

Campus security guards said Tuesday night that they are keeping an extra eye on the display.

Students for Life leaders said they welcome a counter-display. It's not clear if there is one in the works. If so, it would have to be approved by the university.

