Pedestrian struck along I-275 near Ronald Reagan, hospitalized

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night along I-275 near Ronald Reagan Highway.

It happened around 9:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition wasn't immediately known.

After the incident, two lanes of I-275 were closed for an investigation.

