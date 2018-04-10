Police: Male teen found dead near Seven Hills campus - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police: Male teen found dead near Seven Hills campus

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A male teen was found dead near the campus of Seven Hills on Tuesday, police said.

Police responded to the scene, along Red Bank Road, around 10 p.m.

An investigation is underway.

