Police: Male teen found dead near Seven Hills campus

A male teen was found dead near the campus of Seven Hills on Tuesday, police said.

Police responded to the scene, along Red Bank Road, around 10 p.m.

An investigation is underway.

Red Bank Rd at Seven Hills Academy is closed as CPD investigates an incident at the parking lot across the street from the school. Working on getting more details now. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/8e5Iw055vL — Ken Brown (@Fox19KenBrown) April 11, 2018

Stay with FOX19 NOW for updates.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.