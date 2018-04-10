Teen trapped in van calls 911: 'Tell my mom I love her if I die'

A gold minivan was towed from the scene overnight. (FOX19 NOW)

Kyle Plush was parked near the tennis courts adjacent to the Seven Hills school's campus.

A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.

Kyle Plush died of asphyxiation due to chest compression, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. His death was ruled accidental.

“Help, I’m stuck inside my van,” Plush told dispatchers in call made near the campus of Seven Hills school around 3:20 p.m.

Shortly before 9 p.m., a family member discovered Plush’s body inside his van parked next to the school's Red Bank Road campus.

Audio released Wednesday night shows Plush apparently called 911 more than once, telling dispatchers he was trapped in the van.

“I’m going to die here,” Plush tells a dispatcher after repeatedly asking for help.

The dispatcher asked several times, “Where are you?” and “What is the address?”

Cincinnati Police are now working to piece together what happened to the Sophomore student.

“I probably don't have much time left. Tell my mom I love her if I die,” he said.

Cincinnati Police responded to the scene but could not locate the distressed caller, according to a dispatch report. The dispatcher called Plush’s cellphone back, but it went to voice mail.

It’s not clear when Plush called 911 for the second time.

“This is not a joke. I'm trapped inside my gold Honda Odyssey van in the (inaudible) parking lot of the Seven Hills,” he told dispatchers.

Plush can be heard asking “Hey Siri” several times.

The coroner has not commented further on exactly how Plush died.

Police have ordered a “full procedural and technical review” of all calls related to the case, according to Lt. Steve Saunders.

A gold minivan was towed away from the scene around midnight.

Plush was a sophomore at Seven Hills, a private school located in Cincinnati's Madisonville neighborhood. Communications Director Chris Hedges said grief counselors were at the school Wednesday.

