Police called about person stuck in van hours before finding student's body

Authorities are investigating after a Seven Hills School sophomore died on campus Tuesday night.

16-year-old Kyle Plush was found dead inside a vehicle parked next to the Red Bank Road campus around 10 p.m.

The coroner lists Plush's cause of death as "pending."

Police received a call Tuesday afternoon about someone being stuck in a van, according to Cincinnati Police Department spokesman Lt. Steve Saunders. Officers did not find anything when they responded around 3 p.m., Saunders told the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Later that night, a family member reportedly found Plush.

It's not yet known if the first call was about Plush.

A gold minivan was towed away from the scene around midnight.

Plush was a sophomore at Seven Hills, a private school located in Cincinnati's Madisonville neighborhood. Communications Director Chris Hedges said grief counselors are expected to be at the school Wednesday.

