Who is Noel Francisco, the man who could be asked to fire Mueller?

Noel Francisco testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee's hearing on his nomination, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

(RNN) – Noel Francisco is the U.S. Solicitor General and, if it comes to it, the man most likely to decide if he would fire special counsel Robert Mueller.

His position is the fourth-ranking in the Justice Department. But Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from the Russia investigation and the third in line, Associate Attorney General Jesse Panuccio, only holds his position in an acting role.

The man in charge of the Russia probe, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, presumably would not fire Mueller, as he was the one to appoint the special counsel at the beginning of the investigation.

That leaves Francisco as the second-ranking figure who would have the authority to carry out an order from Trump to fire Mueller.

It would be a remarkable moment in the spotlight for a relatively low-key conservative figure with a distinguished legal career.

Francisco was nominated by Trump in March 2017 and confirmed by the Senate in September on a narrow 50-47 vote.

If the authority to fire the special counsel fell to him, his past comments could prove an interesting window into his thinking.

Francisco has expressed skepticism of the need for special counsels before.

He appeared a number of times before Congressional hearings looking into the George W. Bush administration’s firing of a number of U.S. attorneys in 2006, which set off a contentious debate.

At one such hearing in 2007, he said: “My own personal belief is that when you hand these issues off to the career prosecutors in the public integrity sections in the U.S. attorneys’ offices in the Department of Justice, those attorneys are generally better able to assess whether a case should be pursued.”

He said he did not feel a special counsel in that episode would be appropriate.

Noel joined the Justice Department from the private law firm Jones Day in Washington, DC, where he was a partner and argued a number of cases before the Supreme Court.

In that role he argued a case covering the contraceptive mandate in the Affordable Care Act and its potential infringement on religious freedom (Zubik v. Burwell) and a case that defined “official act” as related to bribery laws (McDonnell v. United States), vacating a corruption conviction for former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell.

He referred to the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, for whom he clerked, as his “dear mentor” during his Senate confirmation.

He also said he believes “what makes this country great is that we have a government that is bound by the Constitution and, just as importantly, a separation of powers that is enabled to enforce that.”

In March, Trump appeared to indirectly criticize Francisco in a tweet that said the Justice Department should have urged the Supreme Court to hear a case in which Arizona was defending a ban on issuing drivers’ licenses to DACA recipients.

In his brief regarding the case, Francisco argued events had generally rendered a trial unnecessary.

“Arizona’s opposition to DACA has largely been vindicated, and its concerns about the policy and its effects have been addressed,” he wrote.

Before moving to Jones Day in 2005, Francisco served from 2001-03 in the White House Counsel’s Office under President Bush, and from 2003-05 he was a deputy assistant attorney general in the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel.

He was also a member of the legal team that worked for Bush on the 2000 presidential election recount.

Francisco is the son of a Filipino immigrant father and American mother. He was brought up in Oswego, NY, a hometown he remains close to.

In a profile in his hometown paper at the time of his confirmation, friends and associates recalled his early days glowingly.

One friend spoke of seeing him on the Supreme Court one day.

“I see nothing but bigger and better things for him,” the friend, Chris Carpenter, said. “I would bet anything if I was a gambler that he would be on the Supreme Court before he’s done.”

Having to decide between firing Mueller or resigning would be a serious test for those ambitions.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.