Ohio court to decide if ex-player can sue over concussions

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court will decide whether the widow of a former University of Notre Dame football player can sue the school and the NCAA over allegations her husband was disabled by concussions from his college career in the 1970s.
Steve and Yvette Schmitz filed a lawsuit in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County in October 2014 alleging the institutions showed "reckless disregard" for player safety and failed to protect them from concussions.
Steve Schmitz died in February 2015. The lawsuit says the Cleveland Clinic diagnosed him with a brain disease related to numerous concussions.
The state's high court planned to hear arguments from both sides on Wednesday.
The NCAA and Notre Dame say too much time has passed to allow the lawsuit to proceed.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Many Kentucky teachers are worried about what lies ahead now that Gov. Matt Bevin has signed the state's pension reform bill into law.Full Story >
Many Kentucky teachers are worried about what lies ahead now that Gov. Matt Bevin has signed the state's pension reform bill into law.Full Story >
Kentucky's Republican governor has signed a bill into law that makes changes to the state's troubled public pension systems over the loud objections of the state's teachers.Full Story >
Kentucky's Republican governor has signed a bill into law that makes changes to the state's troubled public pension systems over the loud objections of the state's teachers.Full Story >
It's been less than two weeks since Cincinnati District 5 police officers moved to their new temporary headquarters in College Hill, and already there are concerns about their safety and security of their personal vehicles.Full Story >
It's been less than two weeks since Cincinnati District 5 police officers moved to their new temporary headquarters in College Hill, and already there are concerns about their safety and security of their personal vehicles.Full Story >
Miami University officials are investigating an incident at the Hamilton campus where two students are accused of damaging an anti-abortion display.Full Story >
Miami University officials are investigating an incident at the Hamilton campus where two students are accused of damaging an anti-abortion display.Full Story >
A death investigation is underway in Madisonville.Full Story >
A death investigation is underway in Madisonville.Full Story >