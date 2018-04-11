Man pleads guilty in 1-year-old son's drug-overdose death

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a reckless homicide charge in the drug-overdose death of his 1-year-old son.
The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports 34-year-old Dorrico Brown, of Trenton, also pleaded guilty Monday to a felony charge of furnishing a minor with drugs.
Authorities say Brown called 911 last May after finding his son on a bed not breathing. The county coroner's office says the child died from a combination of drugs including oxycodone, an opioid, and anti-anxiety medication.
It remains unclear how the boy ingested the drugs.
A defense attorney says that Brown didn't intend to harm his son and that the case illustrates the importance of keeping medication out of the reach of children.
Brown could face up to eight years in prison when he's sentenced May 16.
Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com
