Not all Ohio marijuana businesses will open by deadline

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Regulators of Ohio's new medical marijuana program say not all of the state's growers, manufacturers and dispensaries will be operational by the legislated deadline of Sept. 8.
Department of Commerce Director Jacqueline Williams, whose agency oversees marijuana businesses, says not all the licensed businesses will be open by that day. Cleveland.com reports state officials confirmed the news during a meeting last week in Columbus.
Ohio's medical marijuana law allows people with up to 21 different medical conditions to buy and use marijuana if it's recommended by a doctor. Officials estimate patients will start registering with the program in early July.
State Medical Board Executive Director A.J. Groeber says it was unrealistic to expect the program to be fully operational by Sept. 8.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
