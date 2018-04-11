Trump says all calm at White House, vents about Russia probe

A joint military operation, possibly with France rather than the U.S. in the lead, could send a message of international unity about enforcing the prohibitions on chemical weapons.Full Story >
Sessions' trip comes as construction begins on 20 miles of steel fencing that officials say is a part of Trump's promised wall and thousands of National Guard troops deploy to the border.Full Story >
The legislation, which combines two bipartisan bills introduced last summer, signals escalating concerns in Congress as Trump has fumed about a Monday FBI raid of the office of his personal attorney, Michael Cohen.Full Story >
After a tough day before the Senate Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will wrap up his two-day trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday with testimony before a House committee.Full Story >
As the second-in-line authority to the Russia investigation, Noel Francisco would likely be called upon to fire Robert Mueller if President Trump makes such a decision.Full Story >
President Trump is still outraged over FBI raids on his personal lawyer and may now have had enough with some of his top law enforcement officials.Full Story >
If President Donald Trump wants to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, he has to find someone to do it for him.Full Story >
The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."Full Story >
After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles "will be coming.".Full Story >
The raid, in which agents seized records on topics including a $130,000 payment to a porn actress who alleges she had sex with Trump, left the president more angry than advisers had seen him in weeks, according to people familiar with the president's views.Full Story >
Apologizing for Facebook failures in light of harvesting of users' private data, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says social media giant is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in federal probe of Russian election interferenceFull Story >
If his notes are any indication, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expected senators to ask whether he'd resignFull Story >
The first of five additional accusers whom prosecutors plan to call at Bill Cosby's sexual-assault retrial is on the witness standFull Story >
Chiwetel Ejiofor explores faith and its costs in "Come Sunday" on Netflix, one of two back-to-back religious projects the actor has doneFull Story >
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students tick off the cities and states in their upcoming travel schedule at a dizzying paceFull Story >
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he isn't sure Facebook can fix its privacy issues and he expects it will be decades before it changes its policiesFull Story >
President Donald Trump is blasting special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling as 'an attack on our country'Full Story >
President Donald Trump promises a quick decision on a U.S. response to the apparent chemical weapons attack on Syrian civiliansFull Story >
President Donald Trump promises a quick decision on a U.S. response to the apparent chemical weapons attack on Syrian civiliansFull Story >
As President Donald Trump considered U.S. options in Syria, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Monday took aim at Russia for what he suggested was its failure to ensure the elimination of Syria's chemical weapons arsenalFull Story >
